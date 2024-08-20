Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tightrope walker was injured after falling during an act in front of spectators at a circus in Sussex on Monday evening (August 19).

The air ambulance was called to the scene and the performer was airlifted to hospital to be treated.

The incident happened at the Gravity Circus, in Glyne Gap field, just outside St Leonards.

Footage on social media showed the air ambulance landing on the field by Ravenside Retail Park outside Bexhill.

Gravity Circus

Paramedics were also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for the circus said: “We can confirm that an accident occurred last night involving one of our tightrope performers during the show.

“In live entertainment and high-risk performances, accidents can unfortunately happen despite stringent safety measures.

“Our emergency protocols were immediately enacted, and the performer was promptly taken to the hospital.

“Our primary concern is the well-being of the performer, their family, the high wire troupe, and our entire circus family. We are closely monitoring the situation and conducting a thorough investigation.

“The entire circus is deeply touched by the outpouring of support, love, and care shown by our customers and supporters during this difficult time.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.