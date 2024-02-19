Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Unknown persons’ complained to Horsham District Council about the pod which prompted a letter from the council to the owner pointing out that planning permission was needed for the structure.

Now retrospective consent is being sought by owner Frances Kerr to retain the pod and an annexe – being used as a gym – at the property in Guildford Road, Rudgwick.

Agents for the owner – known as The Planning Man – in a statement to the council said: “The applicant had a letter from a compliance officer at Horsham District Council which was initiated by a complaint from unknown persons. Until receiving this correspondence, the applicant was unaware that there was a breach of planning control.”

The agents said that it was never intended to continually rent out the glamping pod as a commercial venture but was intended only for sleeping accommodation for friends and family when visiting.

They said the pod was hardly visible from any public area or neighbouring properties and the owner wished to keep it where it was.

Meanwhile, permission is also being sought to retain an annexe to a stable block at the property. The agents say that the annexe originally included a sink, log burner and cooker and the owner had thought that its use by its previous owner had established it as some form of accommodation.