With the weather brightening up this week, we’ve taken a look at 10 of the best free parks to visit in Sussex.
So, take a look at the amazing spots across our county that will not cost you a penny to visit.
1. Tilgate Park, Crawley
Tilgate Park in Crawley offers stunning lakes, lawns and gardens plus miles of woodland and bridleways for long, leisurely walks. There's also a large children's play area. For a small fee, you can explore the zoo. Go Ape! is also based at the park. Photo: Steve Robards
2. Hotham Park, Bognor Regis
As well as offering lots of special events, such as the Funshine Days in the picture from last year, Hotham Park offers a 12-hole crazy golf course, a boating lake, a miniature railway, an adventure play area and more. Photo: Derek Martin
3. Centenary Park, Peacehaven
Centenary Park was officially opening by HRH The Duke of Gloucester in 2015. It offers two separate play areas for babies/ toddlers and older children, a large open field area, football pitches and skate park. There's a café next door serving hot food and drinks with plenty of options for children. Photo: Stephen Curtis
4. Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton
Mewsbrook is an award-winning park located on Littlehampton’s seafront. Established in the 1930s, Mewsbrook has beautiful flower beds, a picnic area, boating lake, children’s play area, and a café. There is even a miniature railway (fee chargeable). Photo: S Robards