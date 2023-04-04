Edit Account-Sign Out
Top 10 free parks in Sussex to visit with kids this Easter

With the weather brightening up this week, we’ve taken a look at 10 of the best free parks to visit in Sussex.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST

So, take a look at the amazing spots across our county that will not cost you a penny to visit.

Tilgate Park in Crawley offers stunning lakes, lawns and gardens plus miles of woodland and bridleways for long, leisurely walks. There's also a large children's play area. For a small fee, you can explore the zoo. Go Ape! is also based at the park.

1. Tilgate Park, Crawley

Photo: Steve Robards

As well as offering lots of special events, such as the Funshine Days in the picture from last year, Hotham Park offers a 12-hole crazy golf course, a boating lake, a miniature railway, an adventure play area and more.

2. Hotham Park, Bognor Regis

Photo: Derek Martin

Centenary Park was officially opening by HRH The Duke of Gloucester in 2015. It offers two separate play areas for babies/ toddlers and older children, a large open field area, football pitches and skate park. There's a café next door serving hot food and drinks with plenty of options for children.

3. Centenary Park, Peacehaven

Photo: Stephen Curtis

Mewsbrook is an award-winning park located on Littlehampton’s seafront. Established in the 1930s, Mewsbrook has beautiful flower beds, a picnic area, boating lake, children’s play area, and a café. There is even a miniature railway (fee chargeable).

4. Mewsbrook Park, Littlehampton

Photo: S Robards

