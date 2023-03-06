Edit Account-Sign Out
Top 12 places to visit in Haywards Heath, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas have many fascinating places to explore.

By Ellis Peters
2 minutes ago

The town is located in West Sussex, England. It is a great place to visit for those looking to explore the history and culture of the region.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to pick the top 12 places to visit in Haywards Heath – and here are the chatbot’s picks:

1. Borde Hill Garden near Haywards Heath

A magnificent garden featuring a collection of rare and exotic plants, trees, and shrubs. The garden also has a beautiful lake and several walking trails

Photo: S Robards

2. Haywards Heath Golf Club

A challenging and scenic golf course that offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside

Photo: Accredited

3. Nymans Gardens

An outstanding garden that offers visitors a peaceful and serene atmosphere, along with a variety of colorful flowers and plants.

Photo: S Robards

4. Beech Hurst Gardens

A beautiful park that features a children's playground, a miniature railway, and a sensory garden

Photo: Steve Robards

