Top coffee barista opens new outlet in St Leonards

Chucky’s Baristro has already built up a devoted following since opening at Bexhill Station. Such was the success that owner and coffee expert Cagri Turan, known as Chucky, decided to branch out into St Leonards.

He said: “We have been at Bexhill railway station for three years and opened in St Leonards three months ago. We serve speciality coffee. We work very closely with our farmers and know them personally.

"I personally prefer coffee beans produced in South America as they are more sweet and tasty. They can taste of strawberries, bananas, nutty or like chocolate. We use different processes following the seasonal cycle of the coffee. This gives is more control from farm to cup. We roast our own coffee here with different profiles and roasting styles.

"We are looking to expand and are already searching for new places where we can offer breakfast, brunch and lunch. We are also planning to use our roastery as a showroom so people can come and see the whole process from roasting the green coffee. We would also like to support other restaurants and businesses with our coffee.

"What makes us different from big commercial concerns is that we work with the farmers and bring in fresh coffee from every harvest. Every time a customer comes here they are going to have fresh roasted coffee. They will also get reliable coffee and good service from us.”

Chucky’s also offers vegan friendly treats alongside the coffee.

1 . Chucky's Baristro in Kings Road, St Leonards. Pictured: Cagri Turan, known as Chucky. Chucky's Baristro in Kings Road, St Leonards. Pictured: Cagri Turan, known as Chucky. Photo: staff

2 . Chucky's Baristro in Kings Road, St Leonards. Chucky's Baristro in Kings Road, St Leonards. Photo: staff

3 . Chucky's Baristro in Kings Road, St Leonards. Pictured: Cagri Turan, known as Chucky. Chucky's Baristro in Kings Road, St Leonards. Pictured: Cagri Turan, known as Chucky. Photo: staff