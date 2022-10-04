Peacehaven wrestling show to return to the Meridian Centre this weekend

The heavyweight star, who stands at six feet three inches and weighs around 20 stone, will be making his first appearance in East Sussex when he competes at the Meridian Centre on October 8.

Bullit has been making a name for himself across the independent wrestling circuit recently, having bouts with former Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) X Division Champion Doug Williams and NXT Tag Team Champion Joel Redman, aka Oliver Grey.

Saturday’s event, presented by top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions, will also feature exciting cruiserweight Danny Duggan making his Peacehaven debut.

Duggan, 35, has worked matches and been a prospect for companies such as Ring of Honor, TNA , and WWE.

The action kicks off at 7.30, and fans have been told there is no increase on pre-lockdown prices for advance bookings.

The show’s profits going to the Mayor of Peacehaven’s charity fund.