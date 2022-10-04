Lewes businesses told to "be wary" following reports of fraudulent activity in the town

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce provided the warning after receiving reports of a man visiting retailers in the town and committing fraudulent acts.

The man would make a high-value purchase on a card, before ringing the card services company and instructing a charge back to the value of the sale.

The business would then receive a message from the company a few days later explaining what had happened and charged the company a fee of around £30.

The chamber has reminded Lewes’ businesses that they can contact the police if they are the victim of a fraud or cyber crime.

In one case, the retailer contacted the man in question, who told the business that his card was stolen shortly after purchasing the item and claimed his bank had stopped the transaction.

He promised to go in and pay cash, but it never happened.