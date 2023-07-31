Train strikes: Reduced Southern and Thameslink services to affect Sussex passengers all week

Train passengers in Sussex will continue to be affected by railway worker strikes in the coming week.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) previously took strike action over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions, with the ASLEF union beginning overtime bans in a dispute over pay.

ASLEF represents drivers, whereas RMT represents members from lots of different sectors within the rail industry - including station staff and guards.

ASLEF members at 16 rail operators will refuse to work overtime every day this week bar Sunday (August 6).

As a result, Southern railway and Thameslink are running an amended timetable with fewer services on it.

Those services that are running will be busier then usual, especially in peak hours.

Passengers will likely need to que and ay not be able to board your chosen service.

The usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not be running.

To help customers, Southern has added extra stops at Clapham Junction and East Croydon, and as such these trains will be operating as Southern services.