Tribute paid after death of Rother councillor

Cllr Carl Maynard, leader of Rother Conservatives, said: “It is with great sadness that we have to record the passing of Jonathan Johnson who was the Rother district councillor representing Brede and Udimore ward and a serving member of Brede Parish Council.”

Jonathan was married to former councillor and Bexhill and Battle Agent Gillian and was a devoted family man with four step children and seven grandchildren.”

He was Chairman of Rother in 2018-19 and a member of Rother’s Cabinet from 2009-18.

He joined Rother in 1999, representing Brede and Udimore, and served until 2003.

He returned again four years later in 2007 for the two member ward of Brede Valley which he shared withCllr Maynard.

When the boundaries were changed again in advance of the 2019 election Jonathan reverted to Brede and Udimore.

He served for nearly 19 years on Rother District Council.

Cllr Maynard said: “Anyone who knew Jonathan will recall a cheerful, sociable and very well mannered man who enjoyed country pursuits to the full. He worked until recently in farming having a lifelong association with livestock.

“Jonathan was very proud of his family’s farming roots in Brede. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Our thoughts are with Gillian and their extended family and of course Jonathan’s mother Noelle.”