Tributes paid to East Sussex artist, 83, who was knighted by Italian government

Romeo di Girolamo, 83, who lived in Sedlescombe, passed away at St Michael’s Hospice, last Monday (October 10).

His daughter, Emilia, paid tribute to him and outlined his artistic achievements.

She said: “At 17 Romeo began exhibiting at the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) and was elected to full membership at just 23. At 19 he made his debut at the Royal Academy where in the early 1960s his large industrial landscapes brought him international acclaim. In 1959 his work was chosen for a major exhibition at Olympia featuring only 18 artists including LS Lowry, Henry Moore and Stanley Spencer.

Romeo di Girolamo

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 1967 the Federation of British Artists honoured Romeo by mounting a one-man exhibition. In the same year he received the La Voce Award for outstanding Anglo-Italian personality of the year. In 1978 the Italian Government conferred on him a knighthood, the title of Cavaliere OMRI for his outstanding achievements.

“Romeo won numerous prizes and scholarships including a Royal Academy Travelling Scholarship and the Granada Theatres National Painting Prize. Recent successes include the De Laszlo Medal, the Italia Award, the Winsor and Newton prize, the Coley and Tilley prize, the Fabrica prize and the UBS award.

“In addition to Romeo’s success as a painter he had a distinguished career in art and design education having been head of department in secondary, grammar and comprehensive schools.

"In the early 1970s he was elected honorary secretary and subsequently chairman of the Anglo-Italian Football Association. Always a keen participating sportsman he won honours in athletics, boxing and football and successfully managed two football clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was elected on to the council of the Royal Society of British Artists, appointed trustee and in 1989 elected president, subsequently serving on the governing body of the Federation of British Artists. Romeo recently had the honour of being appointed patron of the Arts in Healthcare for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust.”

Romeo is survived by his wife Megan and his daughter, Emilia and his grandchildren Johnny, Taliesin, Indigo and Raffiella. His eldest daughter, local artist Selina di Girolamo passed away in 2011.

Romeo’s funeral will be held at Hastings Crematorium with a date to be confirmed.