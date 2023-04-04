Tributes paid to former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Eastbourne resident Nigel Lawson

Politicians have paid tribute to former Chancellor of the Exchequer and Eastbourne resident Nigel Lawson.

Mr Lawson, who was Chancellor from 1983-1989 and part of Margaret Thatcher's Cabinet, passed away at the age of 91 on Monday, April 3.

The former Chancellor also became patron of the Eastbourne Conservative Association after moving to the town three years ago to be nearer his family, according to MP Caroline Ansell.

She said: “It was an honour to have met him on a number of occasions and to talk to him about politics today. His insights were razor sharp and his experience and advice invaluable. I loved the time I spent with him.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Chairman of the 'Vote Leave' campaign, former cabinet minister Nigel Lawson speaks to guests at Chatham House on February 23, 2016 in London, England. Chatham House is hosting a series of members events aimed at presenting the central themes of the 'In or Out' of Europe campaigns. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

“British politics has lost a huge figure respected across the political divide. A Chancellor who helped transform our country to be more prosperous, more dynamic and a world beater.

“Lord Lawson’s place in British political history is assured and he will be long remembered. My thoughts today are with his family at this sad time.”

Mr Lawson’s son Tom is the headtmaster at Eastbourne College and his daughter Nigella is a celebrity cook.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also taken to social media since Mr Lawson’s passing.

Mr Sunak, who was the Chancellor of the Exchequer himself, said: “One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk. He was a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss also posted on social media: “Incredibly sad to hear of the death of Nigel Lawson. A true giant of 20th century politics who as Chancellor famously sought to abolish at least one tax at every Budget. His time at the helm of the Treasury was transformational. My sincere condolences to his family.”

While Boris Johnson said: “Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams. He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

