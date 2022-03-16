Tributes paid to ‘popular and well-respected’ former Hailsham town councillor

Barry Marlowe passed away at Bowes House Nursing Home in Hailsham on February 28, Hailsham Town Council confirmed. His funeral was held at the Wealden Crematorium yesterday (Tuesday, March 15).

The council spokesperson said Barry lived in Sussex for more than 30 years and served on the town council from 2011-2015.

Barry represented what was then the Hailsham Central and North Ward and served on various town council committees. He was also a local councillor for Wealden District Council.

Tributes paid to Barry Marlowe. Photo from Hailsham Town Council SUS-220316-125328001

As a town councillor, Barry helped residents with issues including planning, housing, benefits, parking and public transport.

The council spokesperson said he was ‘extremely passionate’ about public transport and responsible for many local initiatives to enable Hailsham residents greater access to bus and rail services.

Town clerk John Harrison spoke on behalf of Hailsham Town Council. He said, “Barry was a popular and well-respected town councillor, having served the community well and caring passionately about Hailsham and its residents. We are all greatly upset by the news that our friend has passed away.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues at the town council, as well as the wider community, when I say that Barry will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Paul Holbrook, town mayor and chairman of Hailsham Town Council, said, “I can only add to the many wonderful messages which have already circulated about Barry - this is such a huge loss for everyone who knew him.

“As a town councillor for many years, he worked tirelessly on behalf of the community that he was proud to represent and contributed significantly to the various council committees on which he served during his term in office.”