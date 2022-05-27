Tributes to Hampden Park station cat

Daisy the cat, owned by Linda Simpson, died yesterday morning (Thursday, May 26).

Linda said on Facebook, “For all you lovely commuters who loved and cherished Daisy the station cat, I regret to inform you that Daisy passed over the rainbow bridge in the early hours of this morning. I would like to thank Debbie (station lady) and Mr Summers for treating her with love and respect when they found her this morning.

"Thank you all for the love and treats you gave her, she will be terribly missed by me, her family and of course all you lovely commuters.”

Photo by Andy Kybett, owner and director of Wyntercone

Linda’s garden backs onto the station platform which is how eight-year-old Daisy became a regular at the station – she would be there from the first train of the day until the last train at night according to Linda.

She said, “She just decided she would meet, greet and get yummy treats from the commuters.

"She was a gregarious, loving, empathic and a very friendly kitty.”

The news was shared on Daisy’s Facebook page which gathered a lot of attention from commuters.

One person said, “I'll miss her. I always remember seeing her on a crowded platform 1 taking a whole seat to herself while other commuters patiently stood waiting, none of them daring to disturb her in order to claim a seat.”

Another said, “RIP Daisy, you were always so sweet and made my day when I saw you.”

Many people said the station ‘won’t be the same’ without her.