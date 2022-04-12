Tributes to Horsham campaigner Sally Williams

Sally was manager at Horsham’s Oxfam shop for nearly 20 years and was dedicated to ensuring its success.

She had started volunteering at the shop in 1998 while working part-time at Holland and Barrett. She retired in 2019 due to ill-health.

Sally was a committed campaigner – locally as a member of Horsham Peace Alliance and Fairtrade Horsham, and nationally in the Labour Party, the union Unite and CND. She took part in many Oxfam campaigns, not just because she worked for them, but because she passionately believed in a fairer, peaceful and more just world.

Sally Williams

She had been an unwavering vegetarian for nearly 50 years.

Sally and her family moved from Cranleigh to Horsham when she was six years old. She attended Greenway, followed by a year at Horsham High School, before finishing her formal education at Bedales near Petersfield.

Sally’s mother, Phyllis Williams, was a teacher at Forest Boys School.

Sally had no children of her own, but the children of her friends grew up with her and thought of her as part of their family, fondly remembering the many quirky birthday and Christmas gifts she gave.

Sally loved being outdoors, either in her garden or on long walks in the countryside or coast. She was a member of the National Trust and visited many of their properties around the country.

The Lake District and Wales were favourite holiday destinations. Two adventurous holidays to Cuba were particularly special.

Sally enjoyed annual camping trips to festivals like Glastonwick and Tolpuddle. She had an eclectic taste in music – from folk to punk, classical to Salsa.

She was an avid reader - detective stories were her favourites. She liked reading the Guardian and listening to Radio 4.

She also enjoyed photography and art, visits to galleries and museums, old black and white movies, going to the cinema and theatre.

Friend Diane Burstow said: “Her knowledge was wide and varied, making her an asset to any quiz team, and she was always determined to win!”

Sally passed away at home in Horsham on December 29 2021, aged 64.

Her friends are holding a celebration of her life on Saturday April 23 at the Holbrook Club from 2.30-6pm.