Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-four-year-old Tom, a chef at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel, was crowned winner of MasterChef:The Professionals 2023. And now the show’s producers are looking for someone to follow in his footsteps.

Tom, whose mum and dad are also chefs at South Lodge, is currently in residence at South Lodge’s Camellia restaurant until March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, production company Shine TV are searching for chefs to take part in the cookery contest’s new series. See: masterchef.tv/professionals/

Horsham's Tom Hamblet, winner of MasterChef:The Professionals 2023

A spokesperson said: “We are looking for chefs from all kitchens and backgrounds who are interested in boosting their career, challenging themselves and showcasing their passion in one of the UK’s most recognisable cookery competitions.

”The Professionals series has introduced many rising stars that have gone on to achieve notable accolades and success. Now, we are on the hunt for the next chef looking to make an impact in the industry.”

Throughout the years, MasterChef: The Professionals has discovered rising stars. Past contestants have gone on to open restaurants, judge competitions on television, write cookbooks, and even win Michelin stars of their own. “This is an opportunity like no other,” said the spokesperson.

MasterChef:The Professionals judges Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The competition continues to celebrate the diversity of food culture found all over the UK and encourages and welcomes applications from all groups within the catering industry. We want to celebrate the food cooked up and down the hospitality industry in the UK.”