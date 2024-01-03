People in Horsham who cheered on TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet now have a chance of sampling the culinary king’s food.

Tom kicks off his first residency at head chef at Camellia restaurant at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel today (Wednesday).

Tom will be sharing his culinary brilliance through a specially crafted three-course menu featuring dishes inspired by his journey on the recently-screend BBC One show.

His dishes include wood pigeon with crispy onions, celeriac remoulade and pigeon and chocolate sauce; curried lobster with mango and caper salad, and a lime vinaigrette; and a chocolate and peanut mousse with feuilletine base, mascarpone Chantilly, nibbed peanut tuille, torched bananas and miso caramel.

Tom Hamblet, winner of MasterChef:The Professionals 2023, launches his residency at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel today (January 3) with a new menu

Twenty-four-year-old Tom, whose dad Lewis and mum Haley are also chefs at South Lodge, spoke out last month about his residency, admitting he was looking forward to it, adding: “I’m a bit nervous, it’s almost fully booked already.”

Bosses at South Lodge spoke of their pride in Tom after he won the TV cooking contest. They said in a statement: “What an absolutely fantastic achievement after seven weeks of competition against 31 other great chefs. We couldn’t be prouder.”

MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet with be showcasing his culinary skills with a new menu at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel from today (January 3)

For a full experience, South Lodge is offering a new Dine and Stay package including overnight accommodation, full spa access, breakfast and dinner at Camellia with prices starting from £585 per night.