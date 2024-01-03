BREAKING

TV MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet launches new menu at five star Horsham hotel

People in Horsham who cheered on TV’s MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet now have a chance of sampling the culinary king’s food.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 12:54 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 16:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tom kicks off his first residency at head chef at Camellia restaurant at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel today (Wednesday).

Tom will be sharing his culinary brilliance through a specially crafted three-course menu featuring dishes inspired by his journey on the recently-screend BBC One show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His dishes include wood pigeon with crispy onions, celeriac remoulade and pigeon and chocolate sauce; curried lobster with mango and caper salad, and a lime vinaigrette; and a chocolate and peanut mousse with feuilletine base, mascarpone Chantilly, nibbed peanut tuille, torched bananas and miso caramel.

Most Popular
Tom Hamblet, winner of MasterChef:The Professionals 2023, launches his residency at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel today (January 3) with a new menuTom Hamblet, winner of MasterChef:The Professionals 2023, launches his residency at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel today (January 3) with a new menu
Tom Hamblet, winner of MasterChef:The Professionals 2023, launches his residency at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel today (January 3) with a new menu

Twenty-four-year-old Tom, whose dad Lewis and mum Haley are also chefs at South Lodge, spoke out last month about his residency, admitting he was looking forward to it, adding: “I’m a bit nervous, it’s almost fully booked already.”

Bosses at South Lodge spoke of their pride in Tom after he won the TV cooking contest. They said in a statement: “What an absolutely fantastic achievement after seven weeks of competition against 31 other great chefs. We couldn’t be prouder.”

Have you read? Problem-hit major South Downs road to shut amid new safety concerns

Plans for new solar farm to be built on land south of Horsham

MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet with be showcasing his culinary skills with a new menu at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel from today (January 3)MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet with be showcasing his culinary skills with a new menu at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel from today (January 3)
MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet with be showcasing his culinary skills with a new menu at Horsham's South Lodge Hotel from today (January 3)

Street busker wows people in Horsham after video goes viral

For a full experience, South Lodge is offering a new Dine and Stay package including overnight accommodation, full spa access, breakfast and dinner at Camellia with prices starting from £585 per night.

Tom’s residency will last until March 31 at South Lodge before he takes on another residency at luxury sister hotel Lainston House in Winchester from April 3 to June 30.