TV MasterChef:The Professionals winner Tom Hamblet launches new menu at Horsham hotel
Tom kicks off his first residency at head chef at Camellia restaurant at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel today (Wednesday).
Tom will be sharing his culinary brilliance through a specially crafted three-course menu featuring dishes inspired by his journey on the recently-screend BBC One show.
His dishes include wood pigeon with crispy onions, celeriac remoulade and pigeon and chocolate sauce; curried lobster with mango and caper salad, and a lime vinaigrette; and a chocolate and peanut mousse with feuilletine base, mascarpone Chantilly, nibbed peanut tuille, torched bananas and miso caramel.
Twenty-four-year-old Tom, whose dad Lewis and mum Haley are also chefs at South Lodge, spoke out last month about his residency, admitting he was looking forward to it, adding: “I’m a bit nervous, it’s almost fully booked already.”
Bosses at South Lodge spoke of their pride in Tom after he won the TV cooking contest. They said in a statement: “What an absolutely fantastic achievement after seven weeks of competition against 31 other great chefs. We couldn’t be prouder.”
For a full experience, South Lodge is offering a new Dine and Stay package including overnight accommodation, full spa access, breakfast and dinner at Camellia with prices starting from £585 per night.
Tom’s residency will last until March 31 at South Lodge before he takes on another residency at luxury sister hotel Lainston House in Winchester from April 3 to June 30.