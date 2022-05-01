TV’s Hotel Inspector to guide visitors from her Alfriston business to a ‘rarely opened’ garden

The 75-minute walk will start at The Star in High Street and finish at Friston Place, Olga Polizzi’s ‘much-photographed’ garden.

The walk, which will take place on June 10, is free - although those taking part are asked to give a donation to Alfriston children’s playground.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the hotel said, “Meet at The Star at 10am, from where Alex will guide you across the South Downs to Friston Place.

Alex Polizzi ENGSUS00120120622144446

“Olga Polizzi will be on hand to show guests around her beautiful garden.”

Guests staying at the hotel can RSVP via reception.

The spokesperson added, “We have a limited number of extra places for the walk.

“If you would prefer not to walk, you are welcome to join Alex and Olga at the garden at 11.30am.

“Please RSVP via the website thepolizzicollection.com”

Alex and her mother bought The Star in 2019 and opened in June 2021.