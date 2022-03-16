Two police officers dismissed after assaulting teenage girl in Eastbourne

The investigation was carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC said it began an investigation following a referral from Sussex Police in July 2020, which related to the officers’ use of force against a 14-year-old girl who was detained during an incident in May of that year.

An IOPC spokesperson said, “Our investigation found that the officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct for their use of force against the girl, who had been reported missing.

Police

“When she was handcuffed inside a police vehicle and had a seat belt secured, PC Sands sprayed her in the face with PAVA (an incapacitant), and PC Green issued a knee strike to her head, kicks to a leg and applied a spit guard.

“During our investigation, we analysed the BWV footage from the incident, and reviewed local and national guidance on use of force.”

The IOPC spokesperson said at an accelerated misconduct hearing on Monday, March 14, led by chief constable Jo Shiner and organised by the force, it was found that PC Deborah Sands, 48, and PC Kris Green, 36, had breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct, and both officers were dismissed without notice.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said, “Police officers have a duty to ensure the welfare of detainees and may only use force when it is necessary, reasonable and proportionate to do so.

“Our investigation raised serious concerns about the actions of both officers.

“Both officers went beyond what was necessary to ensure control of the girl in a custody environment.

“Both officers have now paid the price with their jobs, and will be placed on a barred list preventing them from future employment within the police service.”

The IOPC said they took witness statements from all the officers present, and interviewed PC Sands and PC Green under criminal caution.

The account the girl gave to the police following her arrest was also reviewed, according to the IOPC.

The spokesperson said, “At the end of our five-month investigation, we submitted a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), who authorised a charge of assault against both officers.”

