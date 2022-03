The photo shows the Ocklynge Cemetery car park, taken by Phil Hall on March 9.

A car didn’t move for the work to take place so the site was resurfaced around it.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The Eldon Road entrance to Ocklynge Cemetery has been resurfaced.

Eldon Road car park. Photo from Phil Hall. SUS-221003-103030001

“One car unfortunately did not note our appeal to move vehicles beforehand, so we will be returning to resurface this space.”