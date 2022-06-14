Richard Davis, from Crawley, and Mark Wynne Pedder from Lindfield, launched The Supercar Event in 2007.

The family festival celebrates some of the world's most luxurious and high-performing sports cars from across the UK.

The event is a fundraiser which supports The Children's Trust, the UK charity supporting children and young adults with acquired brain injury, and has raised £1.5 million for the charity in the last 15 years.

Richard said: “With Father’s Day on the horizon, why not treat your dad to a ticket to our Supercar Event in July. To see how the event has grown throughout the years and the money it has raised is overwhelming.

"Not only is it a brilliant day out but it’s also for a cause very close to my heart. We hope to raise over £100,000 for children with brain injury when we come to Goodwood this summer and I know I speak for all the volunteers who help run the event when I say, we can’t wait to be back.”

The idea was born after Richard's close family friend, Becky Groves, was left with a brain injury when she was 12 years old, after which she received rehabilitation at The Children’s Trust.

Richard was so inspired by Becky’s determination and the efforts of the charity’s rehab team, he organised for a group of Ferrari drivers to visit their headquarters and give free drives to children, family members and staff.

It was such a success that Richard formed a committee group, and The Supercar Event was born.

Richard continued: “It was such a success, we wondered if members of the public would pay for a ride in our cars to help raise funds for the charity.

“By 2009, The Children’s Trust secured the Top Gear track at Dunsfold and The Supercar Event was born.

“The event now attracts around 16,000 visitors every year – not bad from the humble £1,500 we raised in 2007.”

The Supercar Event will take place at Goodwood Motor Circuit on Friday (July 22) and Saturday (July 23).

To book your tickets click here