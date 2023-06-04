Two women rescued in West Sussex after drifting a mile off shore on inflatable paddleboards

Shoreham RNLI said the incident happened yesterday morning (Saturday, June 3) as the women drifted from Widewater Lagoon in the off shore wind.

The pair could not paddle back and after more than an hour they were cold and tired, the RNLI added.

Lifeboat helm Dom Huxley said: “The pair were in difficulty as they were a long way off and no one else was around. They weren’t wearing lifejackets or buoyancy aids and there was an off shore wind blowing. Luckily they had a mobile phone to call the coastguard for help.”