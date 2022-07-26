UEFA Woman’s Euro 2022: Newhaven and Denton Girl Guides and Rangers  take part in flag-bearing experience

The flagbearers from East Sussex took part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Austria Vs Norway match in Brighton on July 15.

The flagbearers from East Sussex took part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Austria Vs Norway match in Brighton on July 15.

Guides Michaela, Emma, Erica and Tiff all said: “The atmosphere was amazing, an outstanding experience. Once is a lifetime opportunity that was so much fun”, “It was one of the best experiences of my life, loved seeing all the people cheering.”

The girls opened the match by walking onto the pitch with flags.

Girls from Denton and Newhaven Guides and Rangers had the opportunity to be flag bearers for one of the UEFA Woman’s Euro 2022’s matches at the Amex Community Stadium.

After watching the game, they then got the chance to meet the players and congratulate the winners.

Ranger Holly said: “It was an amazing opportunity that I never would have thought if being able to do. It was so fun to see how they prepare for the games.”

Over 5,000 Girlguiding members will be attending matches throughout the tournament – after Girlguiding and UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 announced a one-year partnership to challenge gender stereotypes and help more girls and young women enjoy the beautiful game.

To mark the partnership, Girlguiding created a new badge for members to collect and co-created activities with UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 for girls to try in their unit.

Recent research commissioned by CHILDWISE found almost one third (32%) of girls aged 7-17 would like more opportunities to play football and more than half of girls (52%) have never watched football in a stadium, compared to 33% of boys.

The research also found 69% of girls would like to see women’s football celebrated more in the media and 71% of all children (boys and girls) think female footballers should be paid the same as male footballers.

Girlguiding advocate Caitlyn, 22, added: “Football is such a great sport, to play and to watch. I’m so excited Girlguiding and UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 have teamed up to help more girls to get involved.