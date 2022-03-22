Ukraine: Chichester City Council show solidarity with formal pledge

Chichester City Council’s pledge to support Ukraine was formally agreed upon during an ‘extraordinary meeting.’
Councillor Clare Apel raised the motion to gather the council’s support to show solidarity to the Ukrainian people.
Cllr Apel called for the council to ‘stand up and show how appalled they were by the conflict’ and was also very sympathetic to the plight of West Sussex County Council who have been dealing with the refugees.
The motion was ‘wholeheartedly’ supported by Mayor Cllr John Hughes who also denounced the government treatment of the conflict as ‘abysmal’.
Councillor Sarah Sharp also supported the motion but wanted clarity that when the refugees did come over that services such as education and medical were robust enough to support the people in need of the aid.
Following a very brief deliberation the council unanimously voted to show their support for the Ukrainian people.
The official show of support by the council comes after their decision to show support earlier by lighting up the Market Cross with the colours of the Ukrainian flag.
