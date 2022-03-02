Ukraine: Chichester City Council show solidarity with light switch-on

After the sun had gone down in the city last night (Tuesday, March 1) LED lighting around The Council House in North Street and the ancient Market Cross in the centre of the city were turned yellow and blue to mark the city council's solidarity with the Eastern European nation.

A city council spokesperson told this newspaper they had planned to make the changes in light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Yellow lights below and blue lights above on the Market Cross.

Councillors each wore a blue and yellow ribbon to mark the occasion.

Today, (Wedneday, March 2), pupils from The Prebendal school visited the cathedral for Ash Wednesday and wrote prayers for the people of Ukraine.

SEE ALSO: This former sniper from Chichester is volunteering to fight in UkraineA spokesperson for the school Tweeted: "This morning, on #ashwednesday, we went to @ChiCathedral to say prayers for all those affected by the current conflict in #Ukraine. We all wrote our own prayers, which we then placed on the Ukrainian flag."

Across West Sussex, residents have been generously preparing to deliver crucial air to Ukrainian refugees and some have even responded to a 'call to arms' from the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.