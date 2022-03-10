Ukraine: Eastbourne couple gathers pet donations

A couple from Eastbourne has been gathering donations of pet items, including food and dog beds, to send to Ukraine.

Rebecca Gurney and partner Danny Clark decided to collect items after a friend in West Sussex did the same.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Gurney said Nancy Hudson from Henfield originally started the collection.

Rebecca Gurney with some of the donations SUS-221003-092901001

The Eastbourne resident said, “She put something on Facebook about collecting dog food so I thought I could do it this end.”

Mrs Gurney said she then posted about the idea on a Facebook community group.

She said, “I have been inundated with people bringing round dog food and bedding for dogs.”

Mrs Gurney said a van will take the items to Germany where it will be passed to a driver who will continue the journey to the Poland–Ukraine border.

The dog owner said, “I think it is extremely important that everybody does their bit.

“We all said that we need to do something to help and this way I feel like I am doing a little bit to help where it is needed.”

Mrs Gurney said she has already received donations of dog food, bedding, collars and leads.

Anybody wanting to donate is urged to bring items to CarpetCare in Green Street - where Mr Clark works.