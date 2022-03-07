Ukraine: Eastbourne friends arrange walk

Two friends from Eastbourne have arranged a walk to show support and raise money for the people of Ukraine.

Louise Baxter and Sophie Mohns are encouraging people to join them by the pier at 6pm on Thursday, March 10.

The group plans to walk to the Wish Tower where a minute’s silence will be held to pay respect to those who have lost their lives in the war.

Mrs Baxter, who is a mother of two, said, “We have been watching the news and wanted to do something to show solidarity and support.

“I think it is really important that we do something.

“We are not people who sit on our hands.”

The pair said they are also urging residents to donate to Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Mrs Baxter added, “We need to make sure that people know what is going on and that we show some kind of support.

“I think it is important that our kids are taught what is right and what is wrong.

“It is important that they see how people are suffering all over the world.”