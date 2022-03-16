Ali Marques, 33, felt like she had to do something to show solidarity with Ukraine, and was inspired by her friends in Arundel who had organised a fundraising day.

Ali, who works as a nanny, said: “I run the East Preston Community Facebook group, which now has over 6,500 members. This gave me a great platform to connect with others who also want to help.

“While organisations all over the UK are collecting donations of goods of all kinds, in many cases it takes a considerable length of time for them to reach those who have left their homes with nothing.

A picture from the East Preston Junior School bake sale organised by a mum at the school, Lisa Duff. Here she is with her son, Jude and Charlotte Close who volunteered to help. They raised £415.07

“It became increasingly apparent that what’s most needed right now is money so that established organisations on the frontline can respond quickly and buy items to provide instant assistance.”

The money raised through fundraising events is sent straight to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC).

Ali said the DEC charities and their local partners are in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance.

Ali added: “£30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.”

Tobias Chaffer, 11, who wanted to bake and sell cakes for the cause. He raised £162.50

This money is raised at events like the East Preston Junior School bake sale which was organised by a mum at the school, Lisa Duff.

Ali said Lisa, her son Jude and Charlotte Close, a volunteer, raised just over £415 and Tobias Chaffer, 11, who raised just over £162 by running his own bake sale.

The next event is on Saturday, March 26 at 10.30-12.30 at the Guide Hut off Lashmar Road in East Preston where there will be pre-loved children’s books, toys and clothes for sale.

The upcoming fundraiser is on March 26 where people can buy pre-loved items. All funds will go to the DEC

Ali said as a mum, she knows how children’s clothes can pile up and how quickly they grow out of their things, which is why this fundraiser is a good idea. She added: “We’re constantly giving things away to friends or charities and I know most families are doing this too.

“I knew if we asked for donations of this kind, we’d definitely get a response.

“We’ve since had to expand our donation point a few times as it filled up much quicker than we’d anticipated.

“We hope people will enjoy a rummage and find a bargain. And as shopping is so exhausting, we’ve also got hot and cold refreshments available so customers can refuel.

“All of the donations have been given to us for free and all of the proceeds will go directly to the DEC.”

Ali said her aim for these fundraisers is to raise as much money as possible to help as many people as they can. She added: “People keep asking me if I’m exhausted (I’m currently coordinating eight different fundraising events in the village) and the answer is no.

“Doing this has been so energising. I feel like I’ve gained a little bit of control over something that’s so out of control and scary.

“I have so many thank you’s as there’s been so many wonderful people completely jump on board.

“My biggest thank you has to go to Blake and Richard at ‘Just Because Balloons and Party’ or the ‘Ginger Ninjas’ as we call them locally.

“I knew when I approached them with my idea, they’d support me and they didn’t disappoint.

“A big thanks to all of the volunteers who are making these events happen. And to my Mum, providing childcare and continual support whilst I run around here, there and everywhere trying to pull it all together.”

There are more fundraising events happening in East Preston to keep an eye out for, including a coffee morning/fun day, a party for over 16’s, a charity dinner and a race night.

For more information on upcoming fundraising events, check the East Preston for Ukraine Facebook page.