Essential supplies are being collected by Worthing Theatres and Museum (WTM) staff at the Connaught Theatre on Union Place.

These will then be transported to a central collection location in London before being delivered to 'where they are needed most'.

WTM will also be lighting the Connaught Theatre blue and yellow in 'solidarity with Ukraine' and are hosting a screening of the new Ukrainian film OLGA, with all proceeds going to the Red Cross to support their aid programs.

The Connaught Theatre will be lit blue and yellow in 'solidarity with Ukraine'. Photo: Google Street View

OLGA will screen at the Connaught Cinema next Monday (March 21) at 6:30pm. Click here to buy tickets.

CEO Amanda O’Reilly said: "Our discussions with the charity have been hugely humbling and we are proud to be helping in our own small way."

Items needed are; new thermal underwear and socks; new children's warm clothes; wet wipes; nappies; dry food / canned food (all sealed and in date); unopened pet food and batteries.

"It's important to note that these items should be new," a WTM spokesperson said.

These donations can be accepted at the Connaught Theatre on Union Place between Friday, March 11 and Wednesday, March 23.

The Connaught Theatre's opening hours are; Saturday and Sunday 10am to 8.30pm and Monday to Friday, 12.30pm to 8.30pm

For more information visit www.wtm.uk or call the WTM Box Office on 01903 206 206.