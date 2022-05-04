Ukraine: More than 500 refugees expected to arrive in Wealden

Wealden MP Nus Ghani said this is more than any district in East Sussex and twice as many as in any other constituency in the county.

The MP said 106 refugees have arrived in the district so far via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, while more than 200 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in East Sussex.

Ms Ghani said, “I would like to thank everyone who has offered support so far.

“I am proud that Wealden is leading the way in providing support in East Sussex, accommodating the most arrivals in the county.

“It is a huge task, and I am pleased that we now have over a hundred guests in Wealden.

“I appreciate that the process has not been as easy as it should be. I am putting pressure on the Home Office every day and making repeated representations to ensure that we can provide Ukrainian families with a place of safety as soon as possible.”

East Sussex County Council has published a ‘welcome to East Sussex’ guide, which is available in full Ukrainian translation.