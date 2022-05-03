Decision over future of Eastbourne’s Fort Fun looms

A spokesperson for the company said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, it had decided not to reopen and had reached an agreement to hand the site back to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC), which is the freeholder of the site.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then there have been lots of questions around what would happen to the site.

Fort Fun update - May 2022

EBC asked to hear from local businesses and entrepreneurs with their ideas for how the site can again welcome and entertain residents and visitors to the town.

Speaking in November last year Councillor Margaret Bannister, cabinet member for tourism and culture services, said, “There is no doubt that Fort Fun offers huge potential and I’m certain someone with the right vision and ambition can create a new attraction that will once again prove hugely popular with the public.”

Now the council has given an update on the process of deciding what happens next.

A council spokesperson said, “Members of the Strategic Property Board (SPB), including Cllr David Tutt and Cllr Robert Smart, are very grateful to all those who expressed an interest in becoming the new operator on the Fort Fun site in Eastbourne.

“All the proposals received to date have now been considered. Many of the ideas have potential and demonstrated high levels of creativity.

“All the submissions remain in the scope of planning for Fort Fun, however, after receiving updated information from the Environment Agency that relates to the coastal management scheme, the SPB has agreed to reassess the viability of a longer-term lease and the opportunities that may exist by advertising this strategic site more widely.

“Accordingly, and before a final decision on a new operator is made, the SPB has asked officers to prepare a report for the next meeting that evaluates all the options in light of the information from the Environment Agency.”