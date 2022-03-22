A removals and storage company based in Newhaven has been running a campaign to get donations from the Sussex community out to the Ukraine via charities and refugee centres in Poland.

Sussex Removals & Storage launched the idea of March 8 and had it's first full shipping container of goods ready to go at lunchtime the next day (March 9).

On March 11, a three-and-a-half tonne van and two volunteer drivers departed to a disused warehouse called CH Turawa in Poland, which is now a refugee centre.

Sussex Removals & Storage estimate that each trip costs £1,500 and have been looking for people to help donate to cover the costs of fuel, ferry charges, breakdown cover, insurance and driver meals/accommodation.

So far, their Crowdfunder page has raised £5,595.

Since this first trip, the removals company sent a further five pallets of donated goods and are currently loading up 25 pallets to travel – which it estimates to be more than 15 tonnes of donations in total.

Alice Backhouse, a member of the Sussex Removals and Storage Ltd team, said: "We really didn't expect it to become this huge but we are so very proud of the work we have done in the last two weeks and we plan to keep going as long as the Ukraine, and other countries need our help."

What can I donate?

Sussex Removals & Storage is still accepting donations.

The group said it does not need any more clothing, blankets or disposable masks.

Here is a list of the items it is looking to send to Poland:

Food with a long expiration date that does not require storage in the fridge (especially buckwheat and food for children).

Bedding: Inflatable Mattresses, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, bed sheets, pillows, blankets, bedding and sheets – new or without signs of use.

Household: batteries, toilet paper, small washing powders, cloth rinsing liquids, dishwashing liquids, cleaning milk, toilet gels, floor liquids,

Pet: folding pet carriers, pet meds

Cosmetics: face creams, deodorant (women and men), body balms, paper towels, sanitary towels in boxes, wet wipes, hairbrushes, nail files, razors/shavers, sanitary pads, baby powder, oils and balms, baby toothpaste, cotton buds.

First aid: dressings, bandages, burners, disinfectants, patches, bandages, medicines, chemical hand warmers.

Medication or equipment for specific illnesses or injuries, pain relief, Vitamins and supplements

Torches, batteries, led lamps, cell phones (not smartphones), water treatment tablets.

Maternity & baby: Breast pumps (new), sterilising equipment like Milton, inhalators, sheets for children, bath sponges, dummies, Baby Bottles, Bottle brushes, baby food all age ranges, breast pads, Different teats, Bongela, Teething granules, Specialised baby formula for the little ones with intollerance or allergies, items for premature babies items

Toys: cars, dolls, pencils, flashlights and paint for children, NEW school supplies, notebooks, pencils, writing accessories, children’s backpacks, backpacks, backpacks (without toys).

Utensils: Pots, pans, cups, glasses and plates.

Items for mid teen boys- new boxers, new socks, teenage deodorants, shower gels, sponges, teenage aftershaves.

Items for girls- Hairbrushes, hairbands, alice bands, girl deodorants (impulse etc), lip balms etc

Monetary donations for fuel. We would be very grateful to receive donations towards fuel. We expect to to be going out to Poland weekly.