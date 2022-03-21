Council encourages people in Lewes to expedience new parklets in the district

People in Lewes will be able to experience five new parklets, thanks to a £50,000 grant given to the district council.

According to the council, the parklets are attractive, community spaces and include seating, planters and secure parking for bikes.

They are being installed in the following locations - Western Road, Lewes; Newhaven Fort; Newhaven Square; Piddinghoe Avenue Car Park, Peacehaven; and Fairlight Avenue Car Park, Telscombe.

Left to right: Councillor Laurence O'Connor, Councillor Julie Carr and Councillor Matthew Bird by the new parklet at Fairlight Avenue Car Park.

Councillor Julie Carr, cabinet member for Recycling, Waste and Open Spaces, said: “This initiative is going to make our streets even brighter and more welcoming, and I hope both residents and visitors will take the opportunity to pause a while in these parklets as they pass by.”

The parklets are funded by £50,000 from the European Regional Development Fund, via the Welcome Back Fund.

Councillor Matthew Bird, Cabinet Member for Sustainability, said: “These bike parklets provide parking and seating for pedestrians and cyclists alike whilst also encouraging biodiversity and pollination through planting.”