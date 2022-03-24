Two nine-year-old boys in Seaford raised more than £600 for the Ukraine appeal – after hosting a school cake sale.

Rupert Stanley and Freddie Peachey, both from Chyngton School, hosted the event in their playground after school on Friday, March 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Stanley, Rupert's mum, said: "The boys came up the idea and went to their deputy head [Miss Amy Clarke] who supported them. Then, we as parents got baking.

Rupert Stanley and Freddie Peachey, both from Chyngton School, hosted the event in their playground after school on Friday, March 18.

"We made 212 cakes and some other parents very kindly donated some more. What was really amazing was that some parents didn't even buy a cake, but instead donated £20-30, or they bought one cake, gave a tenner and said keep the change."

All cakes were sold by the end of the day and the boys raised a total of £488, which with gift aid added took the total to £610. The money has been directly donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee.

Miss Clarke, deputy headteacher at Chyngton School, said: “Everyone at Chyngton is very proud of Rupert and Freddie, they were unwavering in their passion and enthusiasm to do something to help with the current situation in Ukraine. In a short space of time they planned, advertised and made hundreds of cakes to sell at Chyngton.

"The cake sale was a massive hit and very successful, children and parents were queuing out of the school gates! Rupert and Freddie’s determination and selflessness was evident throughout and all of their hard work has paid off, which is reflected in the amount that they raised. I hope that the boys have inspired others to support those in need, wherever they may be in the world."

All cakes were sold by the end of the day and the boys raised a total of £488, which with gift aid added take the total to £610