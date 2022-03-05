Ukrainian flag flown outside Hastings Town Hall

Hastings Borough Council said the town’s White Rock Theatre was also lit in blue and yellow lights, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to show its support.

A spokesperson from the council said, “We are grateful to have people from different nationalities who call Hastings their home, many of them [have been] personally impacted by the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag outside Hastings Town Hall. Picture from Hastings Borough Council SUS-220503-103608001

“Our thoughts go out to them, their families, and their country.”

