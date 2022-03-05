Ukrainian flag flown outside Hastings Town Hall

A Ukrainian flag is being flown above Hastings Town Hall to show solidarity with the country.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 10:51 am

Hastings Borough Council said the town’s White Rock Theatre was also lit in blue and yellow lights, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, to show its support.

A spokesperson from the council said, “We are grateful to have people from different nationalities who call Hastings their home, many of them [have been] personally impacted by the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag outside Hastings Town Hall. Picture from Hastings Borough Council SUS-220503-103608001

“Our thoughts go out to them, their families, and their country.”

The White Rock Theatre. Picture from Hastings Borough Council SUS-220503-103554001
The Ukrainian flag outside Hastings Town Hall. Picture from Hastings Borough Council SUS-220503-103618001
The Ukrainian flag outside Hastings Town Hall. Picture from Hastings Borough Council SUS-220503-103629001
The White Rock Theatre. Picture from Hastings Borough Council SUS-220503-103639001
