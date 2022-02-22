Russell Bentley, 40, now holds the overall Winter FKT (fastest known time) in the gruelling Paddy Buckley Round, which is set in the mountains of Snowdonia over 24 hours.

The race, which is also known as the Welsh Classical Round, sees athletes covering 100km, climbing 8,000 metres and taking in 47 summits.

GB Team mountain runner Chris Smith, 43, from Haywards Heath, died from hypothermia during a run in Scotland in October 2020 and his family launched a grant scheme in his name.

Russell Bentley, 40, now holds the overall Winter FKT (fastest known time) in the Paddy Buckley Round. Picture: Ceidiog PR.

“Chris was always happy and had time for people but he was a really fierce runner and a great athlete,” said Russell, adding that he was spurred on by the memory of Chris during his challenge.

“He’s basically the reason for this story – I wouldn’t have done this and gone out if it hadn’t been for him,” he said.

Russell lives in Blaenau Ffestiniog in the heart of Snowdonia National Park with his wife Nina and children Jim and Emma-Layla.

His adventure, which began at 7am on December 19 last year, has been captured in a 30-minute film called ‘Solo and Unsupported’ by Caernarfon-based Cwmni Da.

Chris Smith (number 560) and Russell Bentley (number 577). Picture: Ceidiog PR/ woodentops.org.uk.

It is produced and directed by Huw Erddyn and is set to be premiered in Blaenau Ffestiniog on March 5 in honour of Chris.

Proceeds of the screening will be donated to the Chris Smith Memorial Fund, which aims to advance the running careers of children and young people through grants and donations.

Russell completed his challenge in 20 hours and 15 minutes, shaving 75 minutes off the previous overall record held by Damian Hall.

He ran it ‘solo and unsupported’, having to carry his own food and navigate the course himself while facing his fear of being alone in the dark on a mountain range.

Half of the race has to be completed in the dark and the route takes in the high mountain ranges of Snowdon, the Glyderau and the Carneddau, as well as the ranges of Moel Siabod, the Moelwynion, and the Nantlle Ridge.

Russell said being alone in the dark on a mountain is his ‘absolute worst nightmare’.

“I thought training for this would conquer my fear but it hasn’t,” he said. “I’ve just had to learn to run with that fear.”

In a previous summer attempt at the challenge, Russell injured himself when a boulder fell on his knee.

But he went on to complete a winter round in 2020, helping to raise thousands of pounds for the Chris Smith Memorial Fund by writing a blog.

Director Huw, 36, said: “In a way, because he was unsupported and the camera crew were not allowed to talk to him, it made it easier to film.”

“Because we were restricted by the rules, we could concentrate on the visuals, but this did make capturing the story a lot harder,” he said.

“Russell had a Go-Pro camera with him and would occasionally talk to that,” Huw added.

“The footage we got was unbelievable because it was such a nice day - absolutely stunning footage of Snowdonia.”