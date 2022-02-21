Tree falls onto ambulance in Crawley Down: lucky escape for crew after Storm Eunice

An ambulance crew ‘luckily’ escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Saturday morning (February 19).

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:52 pm

PC Glen McArthur from Roads Policing Sussex said the incident happened near Crawley Down and shared photos of the scene through his Twitter profile.

“Watch out, there are still fallen trees on the roads of the county,” he said, adding that ‘even the professionals get caught out’.

“Minor injuries to the crew, luckily,” he said.

A tree fell onto an ambulance in Crawley Down at about 8.20am on Saturday (February 19). Picture: PC Glen McArthur/Sussex Police.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident happened at about 8.20am.

“The ambulance was en route to an emergency at the time,” they said.

“The crew suffered minor injuries and were taken to East Surrey Hospital,” the spokesperson added.

