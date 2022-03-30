A professor at The University of Sussex has responded to figures which showed the university's first year drop-out rate to be at a record high last year.

Proffesor Coate said: "The University of Sussex offers sector-leading support for our students in helping them stay the course and complete their degrees as recognised by the award of University of the Year for Student Retention in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022, published last September.

The record high figures for the University of Sussex comes despite the proportion of students dropping out of degree courses falling to a record low last year across the UK.

“The award recognised Sussex as the best in the country in creating a supportive student environment with a targeted support package for students identified as being most at risk of dropping out or repeating a year. The award also recognised the level of support we offered students during the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns."

Last year's non-continuation rate for The University of Sussex young entrants was 4.2% – up from 3% the year before, and the highest since comparable records began in 2014-15.

Proffesor Coate continued: "Our dropout rate has been for a number of years consistently lower than sector benchmarks when taking into account the students’ subject of study, qualifications on entry, and age on entry.

“We are proud of our Learn to Transform strategy which makes students partners in the big decisions that face the University, our targeted and tailored academic progression programme, our personal development offer that builds students’ confidence and our financial support for students who have the most pressing need.”