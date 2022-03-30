A professor at The University of Sussex has responded to figures which showed the university's first year drop-out rate to be at a record high last year.
Figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency show that around 2,930 students aged under 21 began a full-time first degree course at The University of Sussex in 2019-20 – and 125 quit before the second year.Professor Kelly Coate, pro vice chancellor for Education and Students at The University of Sussex, stated the university's dropout rate had been 'consistently lower then sector benchmarks' for a number of years.
Proffesor Coate said: "The University of Sussex offers sector-leading support for our students in helping them stay the course and complete their degrees as recognised by the award of University of the Year for Student Retention in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022, published last September.
“The award recognised Sussex as the best in the country in creating a supportive student environment with a targeted support package for students identified as being most at risk of dropping out or repeating a year. The award also recognised the level of support we offered students during the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns."
Last year's non-continuation rate for The University of Sussex young entrants was 4.2% – up from 3% the year before, and the highest since comparable records began in 2014-15.
The record high figures for the University of Sussex comes despite the proportion of students dropping out of degree courses falling to a record low last year across the UK.
Proffesor Coate continued: "Our dropout rate has been for a number of years consistently lower than sector benchmarks when taking into account the students’ subject of study, qualifications on entry, and age on entry.
“We are proud of our Learn to Transform strategy which makes students partners in the big decisions that face the University, our targeted and tailored academic progression programme, our personal development offer that builds students’ confidence and our financial support for students who have the most pressing need.”
