The College of Richard Collyer in Hurst Road, Horsham

The concrete – known as RAAC or reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete which is prone to collapse – has been found at the sixth form College of Richard Collyer in Horsham which has 2,400 students from across West Sussex.

The college has approached the Portakabin company for urgent installation of temporary buildings while the concrete is removed. Meanwhile, it is seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to allow it to set up a temporary office building and two temporary classrooms in its grounds.

In a statement to the council, Portakabin say: “The college approached Portakabin Ltd to install quick turn-around buildings to allow for the removal of RAAC panels which were identified as unsafe during the inspection of the existing buildings.

The sites within the grounds of Collyer's College in Horsham where it is proposed to site Portakabins after the discovery of crumbling concrete - RAAC - in the main building

"These panels need to be removed as soon as possible, as if they remain in place, they will become more defective with time and can cause danger to life.”

It adds: “Because the space is already very limited within the estate, it will not be possible to accommodate personnel and pupils within the existing buildings. Therefore, the college needs to move a number of students and office staff into an alternative location on-site, to facilitate the necessary removal works within a reasonable timeframe.

“Additionally, the college currently caters for 2400 pupils and have identified that the number of students from the term beginning in September 2025 will likely rise by another 150, due to a projected increase in sixth form students. Therefore, in order to meet the needs of the college and current and prospective students, temporary buildings are required.” The application seeks temporary planning approval of up to 156 weeks.

Collyer’s was founded nearly 500 years ago in 1532 by a London Mercer and Merchant Richard Collyer. Over the last five centuries, the college grew and was refurbished before being completely rebuilt in 1840 at the original site.

The school was moved in 1893 into the ‘new’ grammar school building on Hurst Road, Horsham. In 1976 the grammar school converted to become a mixed sixth-form college.

Collyer’s has continued to grow each year due to its reputation as the leading state provider of A-Levels in West Sussex. Currently, Richard Collyer is one of the leading sixth form colleges in the country with over 2,400 students on its roll.

The college is popular in the region and attracts many students every year due to its strong sense of history, an inclusive community and a strongly aspirational culture.

In response for high demand for placements, a new 10-classroom teaching block was opened last summer to add to a brand new café finished in autumn 2022.

Portakabin says: “The installation of the temporary Portakabin buildings at the college represents a practical and efficient solution to accommodate staff and students during the major works.