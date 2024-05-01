A Sussex village pub is getting set to celebrate its relaunch under new owners.

Sussex village pub celebrates relaunch under new owners
The Plough & Attic Rooms in Rusper will be pulling out all the stops for a celebration on Friday (May 3) with a special buffet for customers, said new manager Katrina Fouda who has taken over the franchise.
But the merry-making isn’t stopping there. There will be a range of events held over the bank holiday weekend with live music running alongside the village’s Mayday fete.
"We’re having a barbecue and opening a little cocktail bar in the garden,” said Kat.
And there are also plans to put up a pergola in the garden with fun music events planned for Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer while chef Stuart will be cooking up a storm.
Regular ‘specials’ are now held with ‘steak night’ every Thursday and fish and chips on Fridays. And for sporting fans, there’s darts night on Mondays.
The historic 16th century pub is situated in the village high street, just across the road from Rusper’s St Mary Magdalene Church so is ideally placed for Christenings and other celebrations, said Kat. “We’re 100 per cent a community pub, dog friendly and child-friendly.”
And she paid tribute to her assistant manager Izzy Smith for her help with the pub’s relaunch.
“All my staff have been great,” she said. “They have all been helping.”