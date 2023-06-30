New broadband boxes which have been springing up in streets all over Horsham are being ‘disguised’ to blend in with their surroundings.

The Virgin Media internet boxes have been wrapped in a vinyl-like material that has been decorated to resemble plants and bushes.

There have been complaints previously about broadband boxes being ‘unsightly.’ And now the Virgin ‘camouflage cabinets’ have sparked a public debate over whether or not they are an improvement.

Many spoke out on social media after Horsham Councillor Colin Minto asked people whether they gave the beautified boxes a thumbs up or thumbs down.

Virgin Media broadband boxes in Earlswood Close, Horsham, have been camouflaged as shrubbery. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

One said: “They’re perfect for where they’re placed. Hope the engineers can find them when necessary.”

Another said: “What a brilliant idea.” And another: “Love it, not so obtrusive.”

Another added: “Good step forward. Let’s take more pride in our town and try more new ideas.”

But not everyone was keen. A horrified woman stated: “No!!! Pretending to be something they're not. And more plastic. Painted a plain dark green would have been better.”

Some Box Broadband cabinets are painted bright blue. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Another was worried. “Not good for visually impaired people. Having someone in the family with very limited vision, they would not see them.”

Another said: “It looks absolutely hideous and completely disconnected from the community.”

Colin Minto said: "There are three schools of thought. The majority view is positive. The second is ‘they’re good but what will they look like in autumn?’. And the third view is negative.

"I myself am on the fence,” said Colin.

