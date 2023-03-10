A colourful piece of street art on the shutters of a closed seafront restaurant has managed to brighten up the area and bring a smile.

The artwork, at Pelham Place, says simply ‘Love Hastings’. It is in the heart of an area that has suffered a few knocks recently with the closure of major venue, cafe and bar, St Mary in the Castle and the closure of the De Luxe bingo hall. The positive piece of art drew a number of appreciative comments on the Hastings Old Town Appreciation Facebook group.

It takes its place among other colourful example of street art in Hastings and St Leonards, including shelters on the lower prom at St Leonards, that were painted by local artists and children.

