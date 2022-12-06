Developers are seeking ‘urgent’ approval to knock down a building in a South Downs conservation area after a drunk driver crashed into it.

Developers Purple Pepper say that the building – Ransoms at Swan Corner in Pulborough – is now a safety risk.

They are seeking planning consent from Horsham District Council for its demolition. They say that structural damage was caused when an intoxicated driver crashed into the front of the building in July.

The building is in a conservation area and is already earmarked for demolition as part of a separate planning application to build eight flats on the site. But, say Purple Pepper, “There is now a safety risk. The building must be demolished as a matter of urgency even if the planning application for the new building has not yet been approved.”

Planning approval is still awaited on the proposals for flats but permission has already been given for the reinstatement of an external wall and roof of a Grade 11 listed building adjoining the damaged building of Ransoms.

Both are part of the village’s conservation area.

