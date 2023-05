Police are searching for a missing man in Sussex.

According to Sussex Police, officers are ‘urgently searching’ for missing 48-year-old Barry Cook.

A spokesperson said: “Barry was last seen in the Lancing area around 9pm on Monday (May 8) and concerns are growing for his welfare.

“He is described as 6ft and with grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a beige suede jacket, blue denim jeans and white trainers.”

Officers are ‘urgently searching’ for missing 48-year-old Barry Cook. Photo: Sussex Police

If you see Barry or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1357 of 08/05.

