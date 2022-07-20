Vegan market returns to Eastbourne

Picture from Vegan Market Co

Vegan Market Co will be in Terminus Road on Sunday, July 24.

The event will include a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All products are created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses, according to a spokesperson from the vegan market.

Founder of Vegan Market Co Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Eastbourne.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Eastbourne”

The vegan market, which was also set up in Terminus Road back in January, will start at 10.30am and end at 4pm.