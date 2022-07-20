Vegan market returns to Eastbourne

A vegan market is returning to Eastbourne town centre this weekend

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:50 pm
Picture from Vegan Market Co
Vegan Market Co will be in Terminus Road on Sunday, July 24.

The event will include a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

All products are created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses, according to a spokesperson from the vegan market.

Founder of Vegan Market Co Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Eastbourne.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Eastbourne”

The vegan market, which was also set up in Terminus Road back in January, will start at 10.30am and end at 4pm.

