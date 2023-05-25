Edit Account-Sign Out
Video: Crawley campaign group launches video to bring attention to its cause

A campaign group in Crawley has launched a video to help raise awareness about its cause.
By Ellis Peters
Published 25th May 2023, 10:39 BST

The Save West of Ifield group has produced a short film featuring interviews with residents of Faygate, Rusper and Crawley, as well as Horsham District Councillors, and Crawley's MP Henry Smith and Crawley Labour Parliamentary Candidate Peter Lamb on their views on the proposed West of Ifield development.

Chair of the Save West of Ifield group, Fenella Maitland Smith said: “We hope that this film highlights the concerns that so many local people and politicians have regarding this proposed development and the impact that it will have on the local environment and infrastructure.

“Our thanks go out to all who participated in, and helped produce the film.”

The full film can be viewed here: Save West of Ifield Campaign Film

