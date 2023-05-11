Recent video footage that shows ‘strange lights’ in the skies over Cuckfield is just the latest UFO sighting in Sussex.

He said: “As you can see, there seems to be two or three separate lights moving roughly, uniformly away from and back to each other again.”

A look back at Sussex World stories from the past few years shows that UFO sightings in the county are not uncommon.

A Haywards Heath resident said he captured video footage of 'strange lights in the sky' above Cuckfield

Unusual objects in the sky were reported across the Horsham area in January. One driver on the A24 near Kingsfold reported witnessing a huge round object move slowly overhead before it disappeared into clouds on January 27.

So what are UFOs?

UFOs, or ‘unidentified flying objects’ are simply aerial phenomena that cannot be explained or identified.

Some people believe that they are evidence of aliens or intelligent extra-terrestrial life, but sceptic groups often offer more mundane explanations for them. Skeptical Inquirer, for example, has said that unidentified sightings could be optical illusions, airplanes, meteors, balloons or satellites.

NASA refers to UFOs as UAPs or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. An FAQ section of NASA’s website said: “There is a possibility and indeed a probability of life beyond Earth. Science is driven by the desire to better understand the unknown – but science is ultimately a matter of evidence, and we have not yet detected extra-terrestrial. We do, however, continue to look.”

It added: “While NASA doesn’t actively search for UAPs, if we learn of UAPs, it would open up the door to new science questions to explore. Atmospheric scientists, aerospace experts, and other scientists could all contribute to understanding the nature of the phenomenon. Exploring the unknown in space is at the heart of who we are.”