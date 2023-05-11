Richard Kail from Haywards Heath said he captured the bizarre sight on April 28.
He said: “As you can see, there seems to be two or three separate lights moving roughly, uniformly away from and back to each other again.”
A look back at Sussex World stories from the past few years shows that UFO sightings in the county are not uncommon.
Unusual objects in the sky were reported across the Horsham area in January. One driver on the A24 near Kingsfold reported witnessing a huge round object move slowly overhead before it disappeared into clouds on January 27.
In August 2020, witnesses in Billingshurst, Barns Green, Warnham and Rudgwick also reported spotting peculiar orange glowing lights in the night sky. In January 2019 Chichester resident John Strudwick said he spotted three saucers above his home with circular lights beaming down.
So what are UFOs?
UFOs, or ‘unidentified flying objects’ are simply aerial phenomena that cannot be explained or identified.
Some people believe that they are evidence of aliens or intelligent extra-terrestrial life, but sceptic groups often offer more mundane explanations for them. Skeptical Inquirer, for example, has said that unidentified sightings could be optical illusions, airplanes, meteors, balloons or satellites.
NASA refers to UFOs as UAPs or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. An FAQ section of NASA’s website said: “There is a possibility and indeed a probability of life beyond Earth. Science is driven by the desire to better understand the unknown – but science is ultimately a matter of evidence, and we have not yet detected extra-terrestrial. We do, however, continue to look.”
It added: “While NASA doesn’t actively search for UAPs, if we learn of UAPs, it would open up the door to new science questions to explore. Atmospheric scientists, aerospace experts, and other scientists could all contribute to understanding the nature of the phenomenon. Exploring the unknown in space is at the heart of who we are.”
