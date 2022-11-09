Edit Account-Sign Out
Vintage Market at White Rock Hotel Hastings

The Aquarius International Music Club has a pop-up Vintage Market taking place on Saturday November 12 in the basement bar of the White Rock Hotel.

By Andy Hemsley
Aquarius Club Vintage Market at the White Rock Hotel on Saturday
The vintage market will be open from 12 noon – 3pm and then again from 7pm – 9pm, prior to the music club getting underway at 9pm. Organiser Lauren Saville said: “There will be independent traders specialising in high quality 60s and 70s women's and men's clothing and accessories. Cash and Paypal accepted. There is also a full bar and DJ. Pop along for a snoop during the afternoon, or come down in the evening for a browse and stay for the legendary Aquarius International Club (open until 12:30am).”

Entry to the club is £3 on the door.

Re-live past decades at the vintage market

