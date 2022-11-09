Vintage Market at White Rock Hotel Hastings
The Aquarius International Music Club has a pop-up Vintage Market taking place on Saturday November 12 in the basement bar of the White Rock Hotel.
The vintage market will be open from 12 noon – 3pm and then again from 7pm – 9pm, prior to the music club getting underway at 9pm. Organiser Lauren Saville said: “There will be independent traders specialising in high quality 60s and 70s women's and men's clothing and accessories. Cash and Paypal accepted. There is also a full bar and DJ. Pop along for a snoop during the afternoon, or come down in the evening for a browse and stay for the legendary Aquarius International Club (open until 12:30am).”
Entry to the club is £3 on the door.
