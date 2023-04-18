Volunteers from Sandgate Conservation Society have been helping to spruce up a South Downs nature reserve.

The volunteers were hard at work last week replacing fencing at Sullington Warren nature reserve in Storrington.

It is just one of the tasks that society members undertake to maintain the local beauty spot – and more volunteers are needed.

They meet on the first Saturday of the month on Sullington Warren from 9.30am till 12 noon and on the fourth Saturday in Sandgate Park between 10am and

Some of the volunteer members of Sandgate Conservation Society

12noon.

Society spokesman Brian Burns said: “All tools, gloves etc are provided, so just turn up at the above mentioned locations on the dates specified. Come on; give it a try as you will be most welcome.”

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society have been hard at work repairing a fence at Sullington Warren