The volunteers were hard at work last week replacing fencing at Sullington Warren nature reserve in Storrington.
It is just one of the tasks that society members undertake to maintain the local beauty spot – and more volunteers are needed.
They meet on the first Saturday of the month on Sullington Warren from 9.30am till 12 noon and on the fourth Saturday in Sandgate Park between 10am and
12noon.
Society spokesman Brian Burns said: “All tools, gloves etc are provided, so just turn up at the above mentioned locations on the dates specified. Come on; give it a try as you will be most welcome.”
To learn more about the Sandgate Conservation Society – which works closely with the National Trust and with Horsham District Council – contact: [email protected] or Brian Burns on 01903 743001 .