Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Volunteers help spruce up South Downs nature reserve

Volunteers from Sandgate Conservation Society have been helping to spruce up a South Downs nature reserve.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:33 BST

The volunteers were hard at work last week replacing fencing at Sullington Warren nature reserve in Storrington.

It is just one of the tasks that society members undertake to maintain the local beauty spot – and more volunteers are needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They meet on the first Saturday of the month on Sullington Warren from 9.30am till 12 noon and on the fourth Saturday in Sandgate Park between 10am and

Most Popular
Some of the volunteer members of Sandgate Conservation SocietySome of the volunteer members of Sandgate Conservation Society
Some of the volunteer members of Sandgate Conservation Society

12noon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Society spokesman Brian Burns said: “All tools, gloves etc are provided, so just turn up at the above mentioned locations on the dates specified. Come on; give it a try as you will be most welcome.”

Have you read? Sussex village pub celebrates the king’s coronation with pints at 1948 prices

Crisis-hit A29 finally reopens in Pulborough after four-month closure

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Members of Sandgate Conservation Society have been hard at work repairing a fence at Sullington WarrenMembers of Sandgate Conservation Society have been hard at work repairing a fence at Sullington Warren
Members of Sandgate Conservation Society have been hard at work repairing a fence at Sullington Warren

To learn more about the Sandgate Conservation Society – which works closely with the National Trust and with Horsham District Council – contact: [email protected] or Brian Burns on 01903 743001 .

Related topics:VolunteersSouth DownsA29National Trust