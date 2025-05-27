Volunteers needed for yearly 'Big Pull' on the River Rother

A bird's eye view of part of the River Rother. Photo by English Heritage/Getty Images

Members of the Midhurst Rotary Club and Green Volunteers are calling for anyone fit, strong and green-fingered to step up and take part in this year’s Big Pull.

An annual event at the River Rother, the Big Pull sees teams of volunteers working together to prevent serious bank erosion along one of the area’s most vital rivers.

They do it by pulling out hunks of Himalayan Balsam – an invasive weed which, if left unchecked, will have a profound effect on local habitats, wildlife and native flora.

"When they flower, they drift down the river and spread on the breeze – and they destroy all the bankside, endanger all the natural indigenous species that rely on the River Rother and, if we didn’t do anything, the whole river system would change; and for the worse,” said Michael Balmforth from the Midhurst Rotary Club.

For that reason, the club is hoping to draw in as many volunteers as possible for this year's pull, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 14 from 8am.

Not only is it a great workout, but, Michael, who’s been taking part for several years now, says it’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with the natural world.

"You get very very close to the river, and to the nature that surrounds it. And that is itself enough to make you feel good,” he said. “You get to turn up and do your bit for the environment.”

Michael and a handful of the other Rotarians are also certified River Guardians, which is to say they take part in a scheme organised by the Wester River Trust to safeguard the waterbody, so looking after the environment is a big part of Michael’s life.

He says it’s incredibly rewarding, not least because it means getting to protect a vital natural resource, one with such an important role to play in the local eco-system.

"It’s fed by a number of chalk streams, and these are some of the rarest on the planet,” he explained. “And these things feed into the Rother, which feeds into the Arun, so it’s all connected. This is one part of a much bigger picture; what we want to do is bring people closer to the river itself, because it’s such a big part of all our lives.”